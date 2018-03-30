Lawmaker Who Sponsored Controversial NGO Bill Dies At 58

A member of House of Representatives member, Umar Jibril, who gained notoriety for sponsoring a controversial bill for regulation of Non-Governmental Organisations operating in Nigeria is dead.

The 58 -year-old lawmaker died after a brief illness, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Amuda Dan Sulaiman, one of the lawmaker’s political associates, confirmed his death.

Umar Jibril

Mr. Jibril was the deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives and a former speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The late politician was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).