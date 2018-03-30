Tinubu Echoes Our Position On Failure Of Buhari's Administration, Says PDP

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has said the speech given by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress at his birthday celebration in Lagos on Thursday was another indication that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to deliver on its promises and thus, not deserving of a second term.    Speaking at the annual colloquium to celebrate his birthday, Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State said, “the ship of the nation under his (Buhari's) watch still needs to be rescued.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2018

But PDP noted that the statement by the party’s national leader showed that the president has not done well so far.

Bola Tinubu

While describing Buhari administration as incompetent, divisive, nepotistic and inherently corrupt, the opposition party further asserted that the speech targeted at attacking the opposition party indirectly amplified and showed an admittance of the failure of the President and APC

PDP advised Tinubu not to support Buhari’s second term presidential ambition because he would be moving against the will and decision of Nigerians.

“While we congratulate the Lagos governor emeritus on his birthday, the PDP considers it needful to forewarn him to study the current ambience of Nigerian politics as it relates to the failure of Buhari's presidency and to the fact that the citizens have since rejected this presidency and the APC so that Asiwaju would not find himself swimming against the tide”, the opposition party warned.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

