Ambode Disagrees With Buhari Over Inauguration Of Eko Atlantic City

The presidency and the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, have disagreed over what President Muhammadu Buhari went to do at the Eko Atlantic City during his two-day working visit to the state.

by Punch Newspaper Mar 31, 2018

The presidency and the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, have disagreed over what President Muhammadu Buhari went to do at the Eko Atlantic City during his two-day working visit to the state.

Governor Ambode said in his official Twitter handle that the President went to inaugurate the project.

The tweet read, “We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned (sic) the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private Partnership can do to the Nigerian economy.”

However, Twitter went wild with many users pointing out that it was former President Goodluck Jonathan who in company with the then Governor,  Babatunde Fashola, and former United States President, Bill Clinton, that inaugurated the project in 2013.

The pictures of Jonathan inaugurating the project was also shared multiple times on the micro-blogging site.

In his response on Twitter, however,  Buhari disagreed with Ambode, insisting that he only went to inspect the project.

Using the handle, @NGRPresident, he said, “The president did not commission (sic) or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour as part of a two-day official  visit to Lagos State and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate his visit to the site.”

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode New Mail Nigeria

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Punch Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Survives Plot To Scuttle Re-Election Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye: Police Re-Arrest 5 Out Of 6 Escapee Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sen Ibrahim Mantu: How PDP Used INEC, Security Agencies To Rig Elections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, Apologizes For Tagging Critics ‘Animal’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Govt Releases 'Teaser List of PDP Looters'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption BREAKING: FG Releases Names Of ‘Looters’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Survives Plot To Scuttle Re-Election Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Two Companies Linked To Tinubu, Ambode’s Aide To Collect Land Use Charge In Lagos State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye: Police Re-Arrest 5 Out Of 6 Escapee Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sen Ibrahim Mantu: How PDP Used INEC, Security Agencies To Rig Elections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES FirstBank Apologizes For Buhari's Lagos Visit Tweets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army Chief Buratai Tackles Danjuma At Burial Of 11 Soldiers Killed In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Buhari Meets Naomi Campbell
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Illegal Refineries With 4M Daily Capacity Discovered In Rivers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Two Dead In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, Apologizes For Tagging Critics ‘Animal’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad