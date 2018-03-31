Ambode Disagrees With Buhari Over Inauguration Of Eko Atlantic City

The presidency and the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, have disagreed over what President Muhammadu Buhari went to do at the Eko Atlantic City during his two-day working visit to the state.

Governor Ambode said in his official Twitter handle that the President went to inaugurate the project.

The tweet read, “We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned (sic) the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private Partnership can do to the Nigerian economy.”

However, Twitter went wild with many users pointing out that it was former President Goodluck Jonathan who in company with the then Governor, Babatunde Fashola, and former United States President, Bill Clinton, that inaugurated the project in 2013.

The pictures of Jonathan inaugurating the project was also shared multiple times on the micro-blogging site.

In his response on Twitter, however, Buhari disagreed with Ambode, insisting that he only went to inspect the project.

Using the handle, @NGRPresident, he said, “The president did not commission (sic) or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour as part of a two-day official visit to Lagos State and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate his visit to the site.”

