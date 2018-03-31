APC to PDP: Follow Mantu's Example

 Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name calling. It will be recalled that Mantu had confessed in an interview on a television station that PDP was involved in vote rigging through bribing of electoral officers and security agencies in the 16 years it was in power in Nigeria.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 31, 2018

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi on Saturday, APC also noted that PDP Chairman, had out of guilty conscience, last week apologized to the nation for the years of misrule that his party has brought to the country. former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu Daily Post

APC said it noted the apology, but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.

“Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless "you too" accusations and name-calling. This is further evidence that PDP is not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians will grant them amnesty and a short-cut back to power.

“However, now that Senator Mantu has belled the cat, by confessing to how he has helped the PDP to rig elections in the past, we hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former Senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria,” APC said in the statement.  

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

