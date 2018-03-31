Buhari’s Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, Apologizes For Tagging Critics ‘Animal’

Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital media, has apologized for tagging people who criticized a British Supermodel, Naomi Campbell's meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari during a tour of the Eko Atlantic project on Friday "animals'.



Ms. Campbell had in a tweet, initially claimed that she was in Nigeria on the invitation of Buhari, thus attracting harsh criticisms to the President from Nigerians on social media.

Many questioned the relevance of inviting the model in the tweeter storm that followed the Model's claim. Tolu Ogunlesi

But, shortly after the tweet had caught fire on social media, the presidency refuted the claims.



A special assistant o the President on new media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, refuted Naomi’s claim, saying she was never invited.



“For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him” Mr. Ahmed tweeted.



In the heat of tweeter storm? Ogunlesi made a provocative tweet wherein he called those criticizing Ms. Campbell “animal” and also opined they are “raving mad”.



He tweeted; “Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his "honorary granddaughter". She visits Nigeria for a fashion festival and meets President @MBuhari, and some of you animals are slandering her. YOU’RE RAVING MAD WITH NOBODY TO TELL YOU”.

Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his "honorary granddaughter". She visits Nigeria for a fashion festival and meets President @MBuhari, and some of you animals are slandering her.



YOUâRE RAVING MAD WITH NOBODY TO TELL YOU. pic.twitter.com/f9hoAi8aPy — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 30, 2018

This led to backlash from Nigerians who thought the special assistant was out of line.A Twitter user, @Swankyd_ said: "There’s nothing wrong with this Tweet expect the fact you’re kinda comparing your President to Nelson Mandela ” to which Ogunlesi responded “Is it your comparison? :)”Another user at @geoenst said: "How comfortable for you to call other people “animals” for sharing their view...your profile speaks a lot @toluogunlesi”“Next time, you add Nigerians who are responsible for my survival and that of my family, on whose sweat I am privilege to drive in an official vehicle and entitled to official security!Note: I have my tax certificate should you want to say, 'who's this animal'” @jackpiper001 tweeted.Subsequently, Ogunlesi apologized for his statement.He said; “I'd like to clarify. I would NEVER describe/think of Nigerians, or those who disagree with me, as 'animals'. My comment specific to those who thought it appropriate to denigrate/“slander” Naomi Campbell. Tweet should have been worded clearer & less provocatively. Lesson learnt.”