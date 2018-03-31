Nigerian Presidency Refutes Naomi Campbells' Claim of Invite To Eko Atlantic Tour

Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK The presidency has refuted claim by international model,  Naomi Campbell’s c she was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to the commissioning ceremony of the Eko Atlantic project in Lagos.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 31, 2018

This was after the international model literarily kicked off a storm on the social media when she claimed she was invited by the Nigerian president to the commissioning of Eko Antlantic project early Friday.

The president had concluded his two day visit to Lagos on Friday with a tour of the Eko Atlantic Project.  President Muhammadu Buhari and Naomi Campbell

However, the President met Campbell during the tour and photos uploaded on the social media pages of the Nigerian presidency show Buhari grinning on meeting with the model.

Ms. Campbell  also uploaded pictures in which she was seen shaking hands with the President.
Her tweets, however, sparked off condemnations of the President on twitter.
However, the special adviser to the President on new media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, refuted Naomi’s claim, saying she was never invited.

“For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him” Mr. Ahmed tweeted.


Similarly, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a Facebook post that the President only meet the model by chance.

He said; “President Muhammadu Buhari Friday March 30, 2018 toured the Atlantic City under construction in Lagos. Among those who were around during the guided tour was international model, Naomi Campbell, who had a greeting session with the President. She also took pictures with the President, some of the other dignitaries at the event, and also some presidential aides”

The supermodel was allegedly in Nigeria for Arise Fashion Week.

However, when SaharaReporters checked Ms. Campbell’s Twitter handle to ascertain the disclaimed tweet, it was no longer on the page but a tweet sharing her excitement of meeting President. 

"Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK,"she tweeted.



The model obviously deleted the controversial  tweet after presidency refuted her claim to an invitation.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

