Two Dead In Lagos Building Collapse

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a building that collapsed in Agege area of Lagos in the early hours of Saturday. Apart from the deceased, a young girl and an adult woman, a man also got injured in the collapse of the building. The building, which is number 9, Abeje Street, Markaz Agege, partly collapsed at the back side.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 31, 2018

Building Collapse Site SaharaReporters Media

While confirming the casualties, the General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said, “Unfortunately, two persons, a female adult Toyin Ogundimu, (35yrs) and a young girl, Sherifat Olalere  (11yrs) lost their lives to the incident and one male adult( Mustapher Salaudeen) was rescued and treated at the incident by the ambulance crew.”

Mr. Tiamiyu ordered the immediate evacuation of other residents of the house and sealed it.

He further urged Lagosians not to ignore cracks signs on the building and also call the emergency toll free line of the state (112/767) to avoid the incident such as this.

It was gathered that though there have been heavy cracks in the wall of the building for some time, residents ignored the sign before the unfortunate incident.

Building Collapse Site SaharaReporters Media

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

