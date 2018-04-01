Adekunle Ajasin Varsity Students Ask Ondo Govt To Reopen School Within 7 Days

Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) have issued a 7- day ultimatum to Ondo state government and the governing council of the institution to reopen the school or face their wrath.

They made the demand in an electronic statement obtained by SaharaReporters correspondent in Akure on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the duo of Comrade Ijanusi Olawale, the President of the Students Union Government and Comrade Lawrance Ayo-Lawrence, the General Secretary of Union. AAUA

The students noted that the calls for the reopening of their schools for academic work become imperative as they have been at home wasting away.

"On this note, we are strongly giving out a 7-working-days ultimatum to the government and also to the governing council of AAUA, to facilitate all necessary necessities to bring about the resumption of AAUA" they said.

The students union leaders said that the ultimatum would begin counting as from Monday 2nd of April 2018.

"The failure of the government and the governing council to do the needful will draw the wrath of the Nigerian students".

They explained that they had been sitting at home for 80 days since the end of the 2016/2017 academic session.

The aggrieved students added that they have wasted "a whole semester at home doing nothing" noting that Law students in the final year (500 L) Law Department are in fear of not meeting up with the Law School.

"It is quite pathetic and sardonic that the government has been quite undisturbed by this disheartening predicament.

"The government has been so unperturbed by the fact that we are wallowing and wasting away at home".

The students blamed the government for their "stay at home" but vowed to ensure that the school resume for work.

They maintained that their silence on the continuous closure of the school is over as they have been pushed to take action.

"We are made to go through all this unpalatable rigours all because of the unfortunate indecisiveness of the government.

"We have been silent enough. We will not allow the administration of the government to toy with our future.

"We have been pushed to the wall, and it is now highly sacrosanct, germane and imperative to take our destiny into our hands" their statement read in part.

Speaking further on telephone, Comrade Olawale told Sahara Reporters that the students were already tired of staying at home following the closure of school.

He said that the state government was behind the closure of the school with its plans to hike tuitions at the institution.

"The state government was not willing to shift their ground on its plan to hike the tuition of the school and this caused the reasons for shutting the school down.

"We have met with the governing council on the proposed hike in the tuition of the institution and we made them realised that the entire students are not happy.

"But now, what we are demanding is for the institution to resume for academic work and session. Enough is Enough".