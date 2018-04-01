How Sierra Leonean Government Shut Down Internet, Telephone Services on Election Day

The government of Sierra Leone, on Saturday night, disrupted the services of all providers of telephone and internet services for over nine hours on a day the country's citizens were voting in the presidential run-off election. The run-off poll, which held after a four-day postponement, recorded a very low voter turnout and caused the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to be accused of electoral malpractices by the ruling All People's Congress (APC).

by Sahara Reporters, New York Apr 01, 2018

The government of Sierra Leone, on Saturday night, disrupted the services of all providers of telephone and internet services for over nine hours on a day the country's citizens were voting in the presidential run-off election. The run-off poll, which held after a four-day postponement, recorded a very low voter turnout and caused the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to be accused of electoral malpractices by the ruling All People's Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters correspondent reported that internet connectivity went off at about 9.45 pm local time. It was briefly restored till about 10.15pm before being shut down again for the whole night.     In addition, the government also blocked all telephone and text messaging services.    Internet Shutdown

The disruption of communication services ensured that while counting and collation of votes were going on across the country, it was impossible for electoral officials to communicate among themselves.                             
At about 7.30 am on Sunday, both internet and telephone services were restored. However, the government is yet to officially explain why it restricted the services on election day.

It is becoming a common trend in Africa for governments to restrict internet services. In November 2016, the African Human and People’s Rights Commission  adopted a resolution on the Rights to Freedom of Information and Expression on the Internet in Africa (ACHP/Res.362), which calls on all states “to guarantee, respect and protect citizen’s rights to freedom of information and expression through access to internet services”.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Survives Plot To Scuttle Re-Election Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Federal Government Says Alleged Looters' List Not Arbitrary, Releases More Names
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode Disagrees With Buhari Over Inauguration Of Eko Atlantic City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Danjuma's Self 'Defence Statement' Unfortunate, Says Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ekiti Gov. Poll: Fayemi Declares, Says 'I Have Red Card To Show Fayose'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Survives Plot To Scuttle Re-Election Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Federal Government Says Alleged Looters' List Not Arbitrary, Releases More Names
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: FG Releases Names Of ‘Looters’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Two Companies Linked To Tinubu, Ambode’s Aide To Collect Land Use Charge In Lagos State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode Disagrees With Buhari Over Inauguration Of Eko Atlantic City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Danjuma's Self 'Defence Statement' Unfortunate, Says Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ekiti Gov. Poll: Fayemi Declares, Says 'I Have Red Card To Show Fayose'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye: Police Re-Arrest 5 Out Of 6 Escapee Suspects
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Illegal Refineries With 4M Daily Capacity Discovered In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Bishop Kukah To Buhari: There ls A Sad Feeling That You Do Not Share ln The Pain And Suffering Of Your People
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad