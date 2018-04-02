Army Extends Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA In Taraba By 2 Months

The Nigerian Army on Monday has extended the period for its ongoing special operation, Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Taraba State. The operation was flagged off on 20th February 2018 in North Central and parts of North West Nigeria.  

by Sahara Reporters, New York Apr 02, 2018

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said in a statement that exercise which was aimed at further sustaining Nigerian Army’s constitutional roles of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as aiding the civil authority to maintain peace and security needed to be sustained. Nigerian Army

He said, “Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA has recorded tremendous successes in spite of challenges. However, the exercise needs to be sustained in some areas in other to consolidate on the initial gains.

“In view of the development, the ongoing exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Taraba State has been extended for 2 months. The extension becomes necessary in order to further consolidate on the gains achieved so far and due to calls by well-meaning Nigerians.

“The extension would facilitate the Nigerian Army’s effort of ridding the affected areas of militants and other criminal elements.

“The general public, particularly residents of Taraba State are therefore requested to cooperate with the troops by giving useful and timely information to enable them to carry out their constitutional duties effectively.”

Sahara Reporters, New York

