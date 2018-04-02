Looters List: Former Gov. Aliyu Threatens Court Action

The former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu has threatened to sue the federal government over the inclusion of his name in the list of government officials who looted funds from the Nigerian treasury under the government of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as released by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Sunday.

While denying stealing from government coffer during his tenure as governor, Aliyu said nobody had confronted him with any document to indicate that he received N1.6 billion from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki as was alleged in the list of looters.

He, therefore, challenged the federal government to prove the that the allegation levied against him in the statement released by the Information Minister is true. Babangida Aliyu

Aliyu also alleged that his inclusion in the list of looters was part of the plot to blackmail him over his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

"The APC government has embarked on calculated blackmail against my person because I refused to join the party.

“We all have our minds and what we believe in politics is a thing of the mind.

“In the orchestrated plot to tarnish my image, I am presently before the Federal High Court and a Niger High Court for the same alleged offense.

“This is to show that the government is hell bent on bringing me down but they will not succeed,’’ said Aliyu who added that he served his people to the best of his best ability as a governor and that no amount of blackmail can dent his identity.