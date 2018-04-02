Looters List: Former Gov. Aliyu Threatens Court Action

The former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu has threatened to sue the federal government over the inclusion of his name in the list of government officials who looted funds from the Nigerian treasury under the government of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as released by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Sunday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 02, 2018

The former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu has threatened to sue the federal government over the inclusion of his name in the list of government officials who looted funds from the Nigerian treasury under the government of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as released by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Sunday.

While denying stealing from government coffer during his tenure as governor, Aliyu said nobody had confronted him with any document to indicate that he received N1.6 billion from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki as was alleged in the list of looters.  

He, therefore, challenged the federal government to prove the that the allegation levied against him in the statement released by the Information Minister is true. Babangida Aliyu Daily Post

Aliyu also alleged that his inclusion in the list of looters was part of the plot to blackmail him over his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

"The APC government has embarked on calculated blackmail against my person because I refused to join the party.

“We all have our minds and what we believe in politics is a thing of the mind.

“In the orchestrated plot to tarnish my image, I am presently before the Federal High Court and a Niger High Court for the same alleged offense.

“This is to show that the government is hell bent on bringing me down but they will not succeed,’’ said Aliyu who added that he served his people to the best of his best ability as a governor and that no amount of blackmail can dent his identity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Reps Minority Leader Mobilises Contractors To Abandoned Projects Sites Over Fear Of EFCC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Survives Plot To Scuttle Re-Election Bid
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
How I Helped To Rig Elections – Senator Mantu
Elections Why I Confessed To Rigging Elections For PDP – Mantu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Angry Constituents Stone Taraba Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Reps Minority Leader Mobilises Contractors To Abandoned Projects Sites Over Fear Of EFCC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Survives Plot To Scuttle Re-Election Bid
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
How I Helped To Rig Elections – Senator Mantu
Elections Why I Confessed To Rigging Elections For PDP – Mantu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Angry Constituents Stone Taraba Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Miscommunication Marred President Buhari’s Visit To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Brewing Trade Row Between Nigeria And China
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal Multi-billion Naira Projects Rot Away At Murtala Mohammed Airport
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Federal Government Says Alleged Looters' List Not Arbitrary, Releases More Names
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Don't Reinforce Failure By Re-Electing Buhari, APC In 2019, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad