Two Taxi Drivers Arrested For Raping Passenger In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police command on Monday said it arrested two taxicab operators who allegedly raped a female dancer who boarded their taxi on Easter day in Yenagoa.

Asinim Butswat, spokesperson of the Command confirmed the arrest of the two suspects in Yenagoa.

Butswat said, “On 1st April 2018, at about 0200hrs, Police were alerted that a young girl was sexually assaulted and her phone was stolen from her by two men operating a taxi, at opposite Jubilee hotel, Kpansia, Yenagoa. Taxi

“The victim a female, aged 22 years, reported that she contacted one Nathan Ogbara, a taxi driver to drop her at her house at Agudama Epie, after she participated in a dance competition at Bolex car wash.

“The suspect called one Justin Amos 'm' 32 years also a taxi driver to join him.

“Along the road, opposite Jubilee hotel, the suspects parked their cars and dragged the girl to a nearby bush and raped her. They took her GSM phone and zoomed off towards Tombia Roundabout

“Consequently, a police patrol team arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen GSM handset. Their taxis have been impounded and investigation is ongoing.”