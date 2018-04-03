2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport

The premises of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was on Tuesday filled to the brim with jubilant crowd who thronged the airport to welcome the publisher of Saharareporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as he arrived Nigeria to commence campaign for his 2019 presidential ambition.



Although, Mr. Sowore has not officially declare his intention to join the 2019 presidential race at home, he had been touring the European countries in the last four weeks seeking support from Nigerians in the diaspora.

Some youmg activists had also taken to the streets and markets in Lagos to sensitize people on the importance of PVC and also to introduce Mr. Sowore to the people some days ago.





Speaking to journalists who sought a quick interview with him at the airport, Mr. Sowore said his yearnings was to see Nigeria well positioned among other leading countries.

He vowed to ensure that power is taken from the cabals who, according to him, have not served any good purpose for Nigeria.



He said: “I am coming from New York and I have just arrived Nigeria to lead a movement to change power in the country. Some of the movement members are probably the people you saw outside. I am here to undertake a series of rallies, town hall meetings and others across Nigeria.



“It is over for the old people, it is over for the cabals, it is over for the mafias that have been running Nigeria down. That is what I am here to do and this is going to go on till 2019 and there is no going back.



“I have been doing activism for over 30 years, I have never done anything less than a national politics. So, there is no less position. The position that is most important to Nigerians today is the position of the president. I am more than qualified. I told you many times, I can run Nigeria better than President Muhammadu Buhari even in my sleep.



“There is no need going to become a Local Government Chairman, Councilor or a Senator when I can run the country as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. What else do you want me to tell you?”



The 47 year old activist turned journalist also took time to dismiss the allegation that he is being sponsored by some politicians, dismissing claim as “baseless”.



Mr. Sowore’s campaign train would be headed to Ibadan, Oyo state on April 6, 2018, where he is expected to be hosted by students, young activist and journalists.



He will be speaking at the Gamaliel Onansode Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.