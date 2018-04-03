Anglican Primate, Nicholas Okoh, Dismisses Federal Government's Looters List

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has dismissed the list of looters released by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that those listed could not have been only those who have stolen funds from the Nigerian treasury

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2018

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has dismissed the list of looters released by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that those listed could not have been only those who have stolen funds from the Nigerian treasury.  

The Anglican church leader told newsmen in Abuja that corruption was widespread and not limited to one party and the government should work on all parties. 

He said, “Those mentioned could not be the looters in the country. I think that corruption in the country is widespread, and stopping it would require an all-encompassing approach.”

Most Rev. Okoh also responded to the apology offered by the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP to Nigerians for the mistakes made by the party for the 16 years it was Nigeria's ruling party.

He encouraged the opposition party to mention the particular areas they had wronged Nigerians.

He said: “Their confession appeared to be general and one can’t put a finger on any particular thing. If they believe truly that they had offended Nigerians, and are convinced about it, they should state things more specifically. For instance, they could have stated that they intended to do this or that but were unable to do so due to a given reason. Therefore, please forgive us Nigerians and give us another trial.” Nicholas Okoh

