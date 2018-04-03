The Cross Is Able To Deliver Leah Sharibu – VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl allegedly being held by Boko Haram because she refused to renounce Christianity will soon regain her freedom by virtue of her faith in the cross and the death of Jesus Christ. The Vice President gave the assurance at a concert in commemoration of the Easter celebration in Lagos on Monday,  April 2.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl allegedly being held by Boko Haram because she refused to renounce Christianity will soon regain her freedom by virtue of her faith in the cross and the death of Jesus Christ.

The Vice President gave the assurance at a concert in commemoration of the Easter celebration in Lagos on Monday,  April 2.

The Vice President gave the assurance at a concert in commemoration of the Easter celebration in Lagos on Monday,  April 2.

Osinbajo said the cross on which Jesus Christ was nailed was a symbol of victory for those who believe in the Lord Jesus. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo

He said, “As I understand the Cross, I believe that what happened was so unique. Apart from the death, there was a trial before victory. Christ was accused of many crimes and given a death sentence. What Christ went through was beyond dying. He had already taken the pain that is why we can proudly say that the Cross is an evidence of our own victory.

Leah has stood up to stand by her faith and truth. I am certain on my mind the Cross is able to deliver her. Leah has stood up to stand by her faith and truth. I am certain on my mind the Cross is able to deliver her.

 He continued, “I am excited that we Christians are praying for Leah who is still being held captive by insisting she will stand by the Cross of the Lord Jesus Christ. The most exciting thing that a man can have is the knowledge here on earth that we are Victor and in Heaven, we will be counted among those that will reign with Christ in Heaven. There is nothing better than that. It is a win-win situation.

 Sharibu was among the 110 students abducted from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College in Dapchi area of Yobe state on February 19.

But while the other girls have been released, the insurgents are said to be holding on to her because she has refused to embrace Islam.  

 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

