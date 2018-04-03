Former Footballer Nwankwo Kanu Wants To Run For Presidency In 2019

Two-time African Player of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu, has declared his intention to run for the Presidency in 2019.

Goal.com, a sports website, claimed that the former Arsenal player said he wants to become Nigeria’s president to restore honor to the country.

He said: “My presence here today is about the future of our country and the happiness of our people. Nwankwo Kanu

“The last 18 years of leadership has witnessed a decline in all critical sectors of life in Nigeria, plus general insecurity in the land.

“Also, I’ll do all it takes to wrestle corruption which has become blatant and widespread. The rest of the world looks at Nigeria as the home of corruption.

“If I get your mandate, I promise to do things differently and restore honor and integrity to public service by keeping the best and attracting the best.

“George Weah’s victory in Liberia is a pointer that this dream is very realistic with you all on my side."