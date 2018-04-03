Gunmen Attack Police Station In Kogi, Kill 2 Policemen

Two policemen were killed by a gang of gunmen who invaded a police station at Gegu area of Kogi State around 2:15 am on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the gunmen who came on a motorbike heavily armed with AK 47 rifles opened fire as they were approaching the police station.

They later went into the station, killed the two policemen on duty and shot at a suspect in detention. Police on patrol

According to report, the bandits then raided the station armory for guns and ammunition.

They went away with the guns belonging to the dead policemen, it was gathered.



It was learnt that lack of electricity in the area helped the bandits to operate for about 30 minutes without interruption.



An investigation had started on the attack, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Williams Ayah.



In the meantime, the corpses of the two police officers have been deposited at the Federal Medical Center Mortuary, and the injured suspect is receiving treatment in the same hospital.