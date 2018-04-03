Looted Funds: PDP Asks INEC To Proscribe APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately ban the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly financing President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign in 2015 with looted funds.

PDP made the in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on April 2 in response to the list of people who allegedly looted funds from the Nigerian treasury released by the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed.

PDP said, “Instead of the presidency and the APC to come out with a response on how Buhari’s 2015 campaign was funded with looted sums, they are busy hallucinating about names of individuals whose matters are before the courts of competent jurisdiction. Buhari and Osinbajo (APC)

“They have pressed the panic button and resorted to unfounded allegations against PDP members just to divert the attention of Nigerians and the international community from their atrocious government and its manifold failures of leadership.”

PDP accused the APC, the Federal Government and the Minister of Information of running away from the issue of how was raised money to install Buhari as president.

“We know those in the APC and Buhari’s cabinet who as champions of looting, plundered the resources of their various states and handed the same over for the very expensive electioneering campaign of President Buhari, who had earlier confessed of his insolvency.

“We have challenged the APC and the presidency to declare the sources of these funds and how they were used since they have been proven to come from public coffers.

“Now that the APC, the Federal Government, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Buhari Presidency have chosen a loud silence rather than accepting that looted funds were used to install Buhari as President in 2015, we charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately commence the process for the proscription of the APC as a political party,” the party said.