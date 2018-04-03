New SSG Appointed in Ebonyi State

The governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi has appointed Dr Hygenius Nwokwu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Nwokwu was appointed six hours after the resignation of the formal SSG, Prof. Bernard Odoh.  

The new SSG had assumed duty. Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

Nwokwu had held several appointments in the state before his new was appoinment. 

He was former Commissioner for Education, Commissioner in the Ebonyi Civil Service Commission and Commissioner for Rural Development.

Before his latest appointment, he was the Permanent Member of Ebonyi Secondary Education Board (SEB).
 

