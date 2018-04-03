Ondo Assembly Sacks Council Caretaker Committees Ahead Of Election

The Ondo House of Assembly on Tuesday sacked all the caretaker committees of the 18 local government areas of the state. The caretaker committees were sacked a day to the expiration of their tenures.  

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2018

The Assembly directed them to hand over all official documents in their possession to the directors in charge of administration in their various local governments. Ondo House of Assembly PREMIUM TIMES

The state is already making arrangement for the conduct of elections that will lead to the emergence of chairpersons for the councils.

One of the lawmakers confirmed to Sahara Reporter that the caretaker committees were asked to go in order to pave way for a substantive poll.

The lawmaker said arrangement was already in place as members of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission had been screened to carry out the election.

"We (Lawmakers) have already screened members of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) while an arrangement is being made to conduct a substantive election into the councils.

"I just think it is high time we conduct an election instead of having caretakers to man the councils because there is limit to their power as caretakers.

"As at now, we are looking at the months of May and June to conduct the election, so that we can have substantive people and representatives to oversee the affair of the eighteen local councils," he added.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

