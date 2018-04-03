Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10

Sen. Dino Melaye and the four suspects rearrested by the Police after they escaped from custody will be arraigned for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi on May 10, the Police said on Tuesday. The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2018

Sen. Dino Melaye and the four suspects rearrested by the Police after they escaped from custody will be arraigned for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi on May 10, the Police said on Tuesday.

The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26.

It will be recalled the Police Command in Kogi had announced the escape of six suspects, including Seidu and Salisu, from its custody in Lokoja. Dino Melaye

However, the police said only four of the six suspects have been rearrested, contrary to media reports.

The Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, told journalists in Abuja that two of the suspects were still at large.

He, however, noted that Seidu and Salisu, the principal suspects in Senator Melaye’s gun case were rearrested in Tafa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State and Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi.

Moshood said another six accomplices arrested by the police would be prosecuted with the rearrested suspects.

The suspects are John Beneche, 22, Seye Atowoju, 27 Danjuma Yunusa, 35 , Egga Ochai,50  Abbas Haruna, 30 and Gloria Audu, 28.

Seidu had reportedly told the Police that Melaye handed gave him a bag containing one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns and N430,000.00 to share with his boys while he was engaging his as a political thug in Abuja. See Also Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Two Taxi Drivers Arrested For Raping Passenger In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Police Station In Kogi, Kill 2 Policemen
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Don't Reinforce Failure By Re-Electing Buhari, APC In 2019, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Reps Minority Leader Mobilises Contractors To Abandoned Projects Sites Over Fear Of EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How I Helped To Rig Elections – Senator Mantu
Elections Why I Confessed To Rigging Elections For PDP – Mantu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Multi-billion Naira Projects Rot Away At Murtala Mohammed Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Fani-Kayode: N800m I Used To Run Jonathan's Campaign Not Stolen From Government Coffer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Editor Of The Guardian And The Defense Of Looting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics AGF Malami 'Fraudulently Masterminded' Reinstatement Of Maina Into Civil Service - House Committee Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad