Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10

Sen. Dino Melaye and the four suspects rearrested by the Police after they escaped from custody will be arraigned for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi on May 10, the Police said on Tuesday.

The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26.

It will be recalled the Police Command in Kogi had announced the escape of six suspects, including Seidu and Salisu, from its custody in Lokoja. Dino Melaye

However, the police said only four of the six suspects have been rearrested, contrary to media reports.

The Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, told journalists in Abuja that two of the suspects were still at large.

He, however, noted that Seidu and Salisu, the principal suspects in Senator Melaye’s gun case were rearrested in Tafa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State and Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi.

Moshood said another six accomplices arrested by the police would be prosecuted with the rearrested suspects.

The suspects are John Beneche, 22, Seye Atowoju, 27 Danjuma Yunusa, 35 , Egga Ochai,50 Abbas Haruna, 30 and Gloria Audu, 28.

Seidu had reportedly told the Police that Melaye handed gave him a bag containing one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns and N430,000.00 to share with his boys while he was engaging his as a political thug in Abuja. See Also Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested