President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, April 9, leave Nigeria for London to begin his annual leave, a source in the presidency has said.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 03, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, April 9, leave Nigeria for London to begin his annual leave, a source in the presidency has said.

According to the source, Buhari would be attending the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting holding at the Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle when he is away from the country.

The meeting which is scheduled for April 16 – April 20 would see Nigeria being represented by its first citizen. President Muhammadu Buhari

The President, it was learnt, may also see his doctors for medical check up during the vacation.

It will be recalled that the President Buhari in 2017, travelled to London to undergo medical treatment for an undisclosed sickness.

SaharaReporters tweeted on Wednesday, March 28, that the president would be embarking on a medical leave after the Commonwealth meeting. 

“#FLASH: President Muhammadu Buhari is to embark on "medical leave" starting from 1st week of April 2018, he is reportedly attending Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting 2018 in London from April 16-20. No return date has been fixed. @MBuhari @NGRPresident @AsoRock ”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Don't Reinforce Failure By Re-Electing Buhari, APC In 2019, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
How I Helped To Rig Elections – Senator Mantu
Elections Why I Confessed To Rigging Elections For PDP – Mantu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Fani-Kayode: N800m I Used To Run Jonathan's Campaign Not Stolen From Government Coffer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Don't Reinforce Failure By Re-Electing Buhari, APC In 2019, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive Reps Minority Leader Mobilises Contractors To Abandoned Projects Sites Over Fear Of EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How I Helped To Rig Elections – Senator Mantu
Elections Why I Confessed To Rigging Elections For PDP – Mantu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Multi-billion Naira Projects Rot Away At Murtala Mohammed Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Fani-Kayode: N800m I Used To Run Jonathan's Campaign Not Stolen From Government Coffer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Editor Of The Guardian And The Defense Of Looting
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics AGF Malami 'Fraudulently Masterminded' Reinstatement Of Maina Into Civil Service - House Committee Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad