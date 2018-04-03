Your Description Of Buhari's Govt As Failure Not New, Presidency Replies Obasanjo

A presidential aide, Mr. Femi Adesina said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not saying anything new with his description of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘failure’ on Monday.

Obasanjo had while speaking with members of New Nigeria Group who paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta said that the APC led government should stop complaining about the failures of past administration.

He also said voting for the Buhari administration in the 2019 general election will be tantamount to “reinforcing failure."

Obasanjo said, “The first lesson I learnt in my military training is to never reinforce failure. What we have now is a failure.”

“What we have now is a failure. Never you reinforce failure, let failure be failure...Those of you who are in business, your business could have been better today if we have a competent and effective and performing government,”

“Stop giving excuses; we met challenges. If there were no challenges, then we wouldn’t need you to come. You came in because you know there were challenges… stop giving us excuse that you have many challenges, that is why you haven’t achieved results,” he said.

Obasanjo had also on January 23, 2018, issued a 13-page statement in which he advised Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

He also warned that Nigerians should not be deceived by the political tactics of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, Adesina, who is the presidential adviser of media and publicity has said while the presidency disagrees with Obasanjo, it will not banter words with the former President.

“Already, the statement issued a few months ago by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, in response to the earlier criticism made against the government by Obasanjo had adequately addressed the issues raised,’’ the presidential aide said.

He, however, added that that the Buhari administration would continue to dig into the past in order not to repeat the same of mistakes of past administration.

According to him, the saving culture of Nigeria has improved and past mismanagement of the country's resources has been adequately tackled by the administration of President Buhari. Obasanjo and Buhari