2019: President Buhari Has Not Finished The Job He Came To Do, Says Orji Kalu

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has said President Muhammadu Buhari should be re-elected so that he can complete the work he had started.

Kalu spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Tuesday.

The former governor spoke against the background of assertions by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that re-electing Buhari for a second term will be tantamount to reinforcing failure. Publisher of Sun Newspaper, Orji Uzor Kalu

He said, “In any democracy, there must be people for and against. We are for Buhari, some people are against and we wish them well. And we want to thank you for the key role of peace that you and other traditional rulers have been playing. Nigeria unity is non-negotiable.

“We are for the oneness of this country, we are for leaders who are sincere to lead us well, we are for leaders who are equally committed to the rules and tenets of democracy.

Speaking further, Kalu who also doubles as the National co-ordinator of National Movement for Re-election of Muhammadu Buhari, in an obvious attack of Obasanjo said, “The greatest challenge of our country is leaders not obeying the law. When they are leaders, they don’t want to obey the law; when they go out of leadership, they criticise everybody who wants to obey the law. This is the problem of the country.

“We have had leaders who disobeyed every law of the land. We have also had leaders who were reckless when they were in power and when they go out, they call people all kinds of name. We have also seen leaders that have never seen anything good in other people’s leadership, they only know about themselves.

“So, we want to thank you for the support…I know you are a close friend of President Muhammadu Buhari and I want you to maintain that friendship; don’t allow anybody to distract you whether people from here or from my area, stay on course.

“President Buhari has not finished the job he came to do. If God gives him good health and long life, he has not finished. He has to go for another four years to be able to finish."

Kalu is currently undergoing trial for involvement in a N2.9bn missing from the account of the Abia State Government House