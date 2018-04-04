APC Is Back As One United And Happy Family - Oyegun

The embattled National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun has said that the party has put behind it all issues that have divided them and back as one united and happy family.

He disclosed this after a meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and the APC governors at the party National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Chairman noted that the meeting was to brainstorm and look at the issues that have divided the party in the past few days noting that those issues have been completely and totally resolved.



"The governors today and National Working Committee (NWC) of our party decided to sit and look at the issues that seemingly dividing us and I want to say to you with absolute satisfaction and pride at all the issues you have been commenting about in the last two days have been completely and totally resolved," he said.

"We are back in business as one united and happy family. I want to say also that yesterday the National Executive Council ( NEC ) in its decision on 27th March authorized the setting up of the technical committee. From the very minute we called them into a session they have worked non stop with virtually no sleep because I emphasized when I was inaugurating them that their report must be time sensitive."

"Sensitive in the sense that we have set out notices for a meeting of NEC which will hold on Monday 9th April. I am glad to say that the chairman of the technical committee has reported that his report will be ready latest this evening or at the very worst early tomorrow morning. This report will be placed before NEC and an appropriate decision will be taken."

"Thereafter we will announce to you the further steps that we are going to take aside from NEC consideration on the recommendation when we receive them."

There are indications that the party may have bowed to the pressure from President Muhammadu Buhari who asked the party at the last NEC meeting to rescind its decision on the controversial tenure elongation for NWC of the party.