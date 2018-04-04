APC Govt Diverting Attention From Its Failures With Looters List, Says PDP

Controversies over the alleged list of looters between the two Nigerian main political parties have continued with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of using the list to divert the attention its overall failure and numerous scandals involving its members.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the fact that some of those on the list released by the Federal Government were not members of the opposition party has revealed the diversionary plot.

He said, “It is now a notorious fact that the whole essence of the flimsy and contemptible lists was to cause public misperception, change the topic and divert international and national discourse from various serious issues, including the parlous state of the nation’s economy caused by President Muhammadu Buhari’s misrule, for which Nigerians are now resorting to vices, including slavery and suicide as options.”

Also, former minister of aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, whose name was on the list had also challenged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to provide evidence linking her to the allegation that she looted the sum of N9.8 billion from public purse when she was in government.

The minister’s statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the list of looters released by Lai Mohammed in which, by treachery or by happenstance, my name featured.

“It is worrisome how a serving Minister could condescend so low in what appeared like a childish altercation to start mentioning names of his alleged looters without verified or verifiable facts, to win what he considered a quarrel.

“I would have simply ignored him since his notoriety in making false and laughable statements has gained prominence in recent times.” APC PDP