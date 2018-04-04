Buhari Approves $1Bn For Security Equipment

President Muhammdu Buhari has given approval for the purchase of $1 billion worth of security equipment to boost the fight against insecurity in the country

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2018

President Muhammdu Buhari has given approval for the purchase of $1 billion worth of security equipment to boost the fight against insecurity in the country.

Mansur Dan Ali, Minister of defense stated this at the end of security meeting chaired by the President on Wednesday. 

He said, “Of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,”

“As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states,”

“Of course, the strength of security personnel has increased including the Air Force additional quick response group, they have added enough manpower in that area,” he said.

On Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still of captivity with Boko Haram, Mr. Dan-Ali said, “Well, we are making all available efforts to see that the girl is returned safely”. President Muhammadu Buhari SaharaReporters Media

