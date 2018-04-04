Information Minister Defends 'Looters List', Says No Sacred Cow In Anti-Graft War

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has declared that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not shield anyone in its war against corruption.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, the minister debunked the claim that the corruption war was one sided.

Mohammed spoke against the backdrop of allegations that the federal government failed to include corrupt members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the two lists of alleged looters of funds from the national treasury it recently released.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed said, “There is a difference between allegations and established cases. All the cases I have mentioned (alleged PDP looters) are already in court. You see, how many times have people written that Lai Mohammed has billions of dollars. But these are allegations that are just ridiculous. I can assure you that if there is any allegation against any member of this government, this government will investigate it. It would be unfair to say that everybody that joined APC from PDP is a looter, it would be unfair.

“I am saying that whether you are of ACN stock or PDP stock or CPC stock and you are found to be corrupt, you will be investigated. They have said 'name the looters,' and we said these people took money. I am saying that on the 24th of February, Secondus took N100 million in cash. The then National Financial Secretary took N700 million.

“These are facts! They said 'name', and I said these are the people that were reported to have stolen money. So, what is prejudicial about it? Let them go and solve their matters in court, but if you challenge us to name names, we will name names!" Lai Mohammed