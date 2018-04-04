Jos Electricity Coy Blames Revenue Shortfall On Theft And Vandalism

The Communication Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) Mr. Elijah Friday, has attributed inability of the company to collect up to 50 percent of revenue for the electricity sold to its customers in the month of February 2018 to the twin evil of energy theft and vandalism

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2018

The Communication Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) Mr. Elijah Friday, has attributed inability of the company to collect up to 50 percent of revenue for the electricity sold to its customers in the month of February 2018 to the twin evil of energy theft and vandalism.

According to him, the Distribution Company (DISCO), was only able to collect less than a billion naira out of the N4.5 billion worth of electricity it distributed in the month of February.

He also said over 100 transformers belonging to the company were damaged in two months.

“The vandals have destroyed too many transformers; they are making it difficult for us to cope,” he said.

He also blamed the erratic state of power supply to its customers on the amount of electricity sent to it by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The inability of DISCOS to remit due payments to power producers is hampering the ability of the electricity generation companies to run their operations and pay for the supply of gas they used in generating electricity. 

The Association of Power Generating Companies (APGC), had earlier reported that the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transporting Company (NGPTC)-  a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC had sent them letters threatening to terminate gas supplies to them if payments are not made.

The associations of power producers, which produce 80% of the country’s on-grid energy, say the government has repeatedly defaulted in fulfilling the payment obligations it made to them through the N701 billion Payment Assurance Facility it signed with them in 2017.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Lagos Orders Closure Of Asphalt Plants Over Pollution
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Electronics Liquidity In Nigerian Electricity Market Worsens
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Business SPECIAL REPORT: Ajaokuta Steel Company, Natasha Akpoti, House Of Reps And The Acquisition Plot
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Business Staff Of Adebutu’s Baba Ijebu Lotto Stop FIRS From Sealing Company
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Business Alleged N5.5bn Debt: Court Suspends Hearing In Honeywell's Suit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business MMM Founder dies at 62
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters List: Why Ladoja Received N500 From Dasuki
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Gov. Orders Investigation Of Sacked SSG For Meddling In Murder Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption $500m Abacha Loot: Okonjo-Iweala To Explain Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Police Station In Kogi, Kill 2 Policemen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Gov't Raises Alarm Over Dangerous Imported Rice
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad