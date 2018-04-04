Mustapha Bukar, Senator Representing Buhari's Senatorial District, Dies At 63

Senator Mustapha Bukar, representing Katsina North senatorial district in the National Assembly is dead.

The 63 years old senator who represented President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency died in the early hours of Wednesday at Nizamiye hospital in Abuja. It was gathered.

Reports indicated that the deceased who was survived by two wives and 12 children would be buried in Daura today. Mustapha Bukar

It was learned that the APC senator returned to Nigeria in March after spending one month in the UK for medical treatment.

Bukar was the second senator to die in weeks, after Senator Ali Wakili, 58, who represented Bauchi south in the Senate.

Bukar who was born in Daura, Katsina State, in December 1953 was 1978 graduate of Engineering of Ahmadu Bello University.