Mustapha Bukar, Senator Representing Buhari's Senatorial District, Dies At 63

Senator Mustapha Bukar, representing Katsina North senatorial district in the National Assembly is dead. The 63 years old senator who represented President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency died in the early hours of Wednesday at Nizamiye hospital in Abuja. It was gathered.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 04, 2018

Senator Mustapha Bukar, representing Katsina North senatorial district in the National Assembly is dead.

The 63 years old senator who represented President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency died in the early hours of Wednesday at Nizamiye hospital in Abuja. It was gathered.

Reports indicated that the deceased who was survived by two wives and 12 children would be buried in Daura today. Mustapha Bukar Naij

It was learned that the APC senator returned to Nigeria in March after spending one month in the UK for medical treatment.

Bukar was the second senator to die in weeks, after Senator Ali Wakili, 58, who represented Bauchi south in the Senate.

Bukar who was born in Daura, Katsina State,  in December 1953 was 1978 graduate of Engineering of Ahmadu Bello University.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Back Buhari On Decision To End Oyegun, Others’ Tenure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Back Buhari On Decision To End Oyegun, Others’ Tenure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Gov. Orders Investigation Of Sacked SSG For Meddling In Murder Case
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters List: Why Ladoja Received N500 From Dasuki
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Controversies Trail Sack Of Workers In Nigerian Embassy In Washington
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Two Die In Abia Governor's Wife Convoy Accident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad