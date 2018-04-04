Three Die In Lagos Road Accident

An early morning road accident in Apapa-Oshodi expressway involving a truck and a commercial coaster bus claimed three lives in Lagos on Wednesday.

The accident was said to have led to a temporary traffic gridlock on the Ilasamaja Bus Stop, inward Oshodi, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway.

It was gathered that the empty Iveco lorry with registration number MEK695XA hit a giant billboard by which subsequently fell on a commercial Coaster Bus at its back. The truck that hit signpost

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to the impact of the billboard, it was gathered.

While Confirming the loss of three lives in the accident, the General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed that the driver of the truck drove into a billboard, but he said what led to the driver driving in such a way could not be ascertained. Coaster bus involved in the accident

“Unfortunately, 7 victims (4 adult female and 3 adult male) with severe injuries were rescued and stabilized by the Agency's officials and LASAMBUS and subsequently transfer to Mushin General Hospital for further treatment, while 3 adult male lost their lives and were later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to be transferred to the mortuary," he said.

Tiamiyu further enjoined motorists not to drive above speed limit and also be wary of roadsigns and billboards to avert the further occurrence of incidents that could lead to the death of road users.

The driver of the truck absconded upon realizing that some of the passengers of the coaster bus are dead. Emergency health workers attending to accident victims