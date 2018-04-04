Three Die In Lagos Road Accident

An early morning road accident in Apapa-Oshodi expressway involving a truck and a commercial coaster bus claimed three lives in Lagos on Wednesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2018

An early morning road accident in Apapa-Oshodi expressway involving a truck and a commercial coaster bus claimed three lives in Lagos on Wednesday.

The accident was said to have led to a temporary traffic gridlock on the Ilasamaja Bus Stop, inward Oshodi, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway.

It was gathered that the empty Iveco lorry with registration number MEK695XA hit a giant billboard by which subsequently fell on a commercial Coaster Bus at its back. The truck that hit signpost

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to the impact of the billboard, it was gathered.

While Confirming the loss of three lives in the accident, the General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed that the driver of the truck drove into a billboard, but he said what led to the driver driving in such a way could not be ascertained. Coaster bus involved in the accident

“Unfortunately, 7 victims (4 adult female and 3 adult male) with severe injuries were rescued and stabilized by the Agency's officials and LASAMBUS and subsequently transfer to Mushin General Hospital for further treatment, while 3 adult male lost their lives and were later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to be transferred to the mortuary," he said.

Tiamiyu further enjoined motorists not to drive above speed limit and also be wary of roadsigns and billboards to avert the further occurrence of incidents that could lead to the death of road users.

The driver of the truck absconded upon realizing that some of the passengers of the coaster bus are dead. Emergency health workers attending to accident victims

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Two Die In Abia Governor's Wife Convoy Accident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Multi-billion Naira Projects Rot Away At Murtala Mohammed Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Ambode To Establish Automobile Assembling Plant In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Sports First Nigerian Athlete To Run North Pole Marathon
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Amaechi Says Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Ready For Commercial Use By July
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Finally, AMCON Takes Over Distressed Arik Air, Appoints New Management—Arik Owes N135B
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari To Embark On Annual Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Governors Back Buhari On Decision To End Oyegun, Others’ Tenure
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Governors Split Over Tenure Elongation For Oyegun National Working Committee
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police To Dock Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects In Lokoja On May 10
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mustapha Bukar, Senator Representing Buhari's Senatorial District, Dies At 63
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Two Die In Abia Governor's Wife Convoy Accident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Jobs Why We Sacked 15 Of Our Staff- Nigerian Embassy In Washington DC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Gov. Orders Investigation Of Sacked SSG For Meddling In Murder Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad