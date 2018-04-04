Two Die In Abia Governor's Wife Convoy Accident

Two women have been confirmed dead in an auto crash involving the convoy of the Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu.

The accident occurred when the convoy was returning to Umuahia from Ntigha-Uzor in Obingwa local government area of Abia state.

It was gathered that those who died from the crash are Mrs. Nwamaka Maduchukwu, senior special assistant to Mrs. Ikpeazu on media and the wife of a former member of Abia State House of Assembly, Mrs. Promise Uche-Nwamkpa. Nwamaka Maduchukwu

Reports indicated that the bus carrying the deceased somersaulted thrice when the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle at Ndiolumbe part of the state.

According to a female survivor of the auto crash, “The driver was on high speed and everybody in the vehicle was asking him to slow down. Suddenly the bus started jumping up and down before it started somersaulting.”

The driver, however, blamed the accident on brake failure. While speaking at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where he is on admission, Ugwubujor said the accident occurred when he attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead of him.

A medical doctor at the Federal hospital who confirmed the death of the aides of the governor’s wife said that other occupants of the bus, including the driver sustained bruises and minor injuries.

He said while Mrs. Promise Uche-Nwamkpa, was brought in dead to the hospital, Mrs. Nwamaka Maduchukwu, gave up while doctors were battling to resuscitate her

It was gathered that Maduchukwu, a widow, and mother of four children, was also the chairperson, state information chapel of the Abia Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ).