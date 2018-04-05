Apology Accepted, Return Looted Funds – Lai Mohammed Tells PDP

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the recent apology by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its 16 years misrule of the country should be accompanied by return of funds looted by its members from the national treasury while the party was in power.

The Minister spoke when he defended the recent release of list of those who allegedly looted funds from the Nigerian treasury under the PDP government on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the Muhammadu Buhari's administration is not in a panic mood and that the Ministry released the names of alleged looters because the PDP challenged it to do so. Lai Mohammed

He further stated that the Buhari’s administration had not dismissed any worker since it came into office in May 2015, despite the tough times faced by the Presidency.

He said, “I think gradually it is becoming fashionable when you remind PDP that they brought us to this sorry path, they will say stop talking about what we did, please continue with your own. But we cannot move. It is important that Nigerians remember how we got here and the same people who have made no atonement say that they want to come back to power in 2019.

“So, it is important for us to remind them. Let me tell you, this government is not in any panic mood. We are so proud of our achievements that in less than three years I can stand up and say this is what we have achieved in the area of security; this is what we have achieved in the economy, in the area of ease of doing business.

“There is no area we have not made our mark. We lifted Nigeria from number 165 in the ease of doing business to 145. It is not a mean feat! And we exited recession at a time when the price of crude was low; we were in a recession when we implemented the diversification of the economy.”