BREAKING: University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest Hike In Accommodation Fee, Others

Medical students of the University of Ibadan have taken to the streets in protest against over 100 percent increase in accommodation and other fees by the management of the institution.

The University of Ibadan Management had announced the increase in the fees on its website on Wednesday.

The management had jacked up accommodation fee from N14, 000 to N30, 000 for residential halls within the Unibadan main campus, and N40, 000 for residents of the Medial hall, Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University Teaching Hospital (UCH).

A medical student who pleaded anonymity described the increment as an ‘attack on the poor students.’

“I believe this increment is a direct attack on all students in the university, especially the poor who cannot afford it. Over the years, the University management has been complaining of insufficient funding of the universities, but it has refused to be transparent on how much it takes to run the university, nor what direct impact these unbearable levies will have on our learning experience. They want us to pay more for less,” he said.

Apart from the hike in accommodation fee, the school also introduced “Health Professional Training Levy” which would cost the students over N50, 000 each.

The medical students have refused to attend their ward rounds, classes or examinations to protest the increase in fee,

They vowed to continue the boycott all activities until the hike is reversed.

However, the Vice Chancellor of the University said the increment has become necessary because of lack of funding from the government.

He said: “In adjusting the fees, members of the public are to note that it is only the increase in accommodation fees that cut across students who desire to stay in the halls of residence. It should also be noted that residency in the halls of residence is optional, and indeed, only about 30% of our students can find accommodation in the halls of residence.

“It is also important to note that the Federal Government, many years back, had stopped providing funds for the running of the halls. As a result, the university spends about N100 million over what is collected as accommodation fees, for the running of the halls. The university is no longer in a position to continue to provide this subsidy.”