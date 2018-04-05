BREAKING: University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest Hike In Accommodation Fee, Others

Medical students of the University of Ibadan have taken to the streets in protest against over 100 percent increase in accommodation and other fees by the management of the institution. The University of Ibadan Management had announced the increase in the fees on its website on Wednesday. The management had jacked up accommodation fee from N14, 000 to N30, 000 for residential halls within the Unibadan main campus, and N40, 000 for residents of the Medial hall, Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University Teaching Hospital (UCH).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2018

Medical students of the University of Ibadan have taken to the streets in protest against over 100 percent increase in accommodation and other fees by the management of the institution.

The University of Ibadan Management had announced the increase in the fees on its website on Wednesday.

The management had jacked up accommodation fee from N14, 000 to N30, 000 for residential halls within the Unibadan main campus, and N40, 000 for residents of the Medial hall, Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University Teaching Hospital (UCH).

A medical student who pleaded anonymity described the increment as an ‘attack on the poor students.’

“I believe this increment is a direct attack on all students in the university, especially the poor who cannot afford it. Over the years, the University management has been complaining of insufficient funding of the universities, but it has refused to be transparent on how much it takes to run the university, nor what direct impact these unbearable levies will have on our learning experience. They want us to pay more for less,” he said.

Apart from the hike in accommodation fee, the school also introduced “Health Professional Training Levy” which would cost the students over N50, 000 each.

The medical students have refused to attend their ward rounds, classes or examinations to protest the increase in fee,

They vowed to continue the boycott all activities until the hike is reversed.

However, the Vice Chancellor of the University said the increment has become necessary because of lack of funding from the government.

He said: “In adjusting the fees, members of the public are to note that it is only the increase in accommodation fees that cut across students who desire to stay in the halls of residence. It should also be noted that residency in the halls of residence is optional, and indeed, only about 30% of our students can find accommodation in the halls of residence.

“It is also important to note that the Federal Government, many years back, had stopped providing funds for the running of the halls. As a result, the university spends about N100 million over what is collected as accommodation fees, for the running of the halls. The university is no longer in a position to continue to provide this subsidy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Reinstate 4 Expelled UNN Student Leaders Now!
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education LASU Students Reject Arbitrary Percentage-Based Fees
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Ondo Students At Loggerheads With Governor Mimiko Aides Over Interference With Students' Unions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive Exclusive Interview With Professor Remi Sonaiya, KOWA Candidate For President Of Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Tackles Presidency Over Buhari's 'Private Visit' To UK
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC National Secretary Goes Underground As Governors Plot To Backdate NEC Letter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Is Back As One United And Happy Family - Oyegun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Loses In Sierra Leone As Julius Madaa Bio Officially Wins Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nobody Was Indicted Over Alleged Missing $49.8bn- Makarfi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
Elections Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Counters Buhari On Approval Of $1bn To Procure Arms
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal ICYMI: Muslim Lawyers Reject New FCT Court Dress Code
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad