Buhari Clearing Mess, Impunity Of PDP Misrule You Spearheaded, Group Tells Obasanjo

The Buhari Volunteers Movement, (BVM), says the misrule and impunity which characterized the 16 years the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was in power in Nigeria and for which the current leadership of the now opposition party recently apologized for was spearheaded by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

The group said this while reacting to the recent description of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a failure by the former President.

While describing the claim of Obasanjo about the Buhari administration as erroneous, unsubstantiated and politically driven, the group noted that the All Progressives Congress, APC government has devoted itself to solving the problems caused by the opposition party’s 16 years administration in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Mr. Emumena Michael.

The group, in the statement, advised the former President to join his efforts with that of the Buhari administration to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

"Nigerians all over the country are fed up with the antics of Obasanjo to cause unnecessary tension and confusion in the political terrain in order to install a President that is answerable to him.

“When we learnt that former President Olusegun Obasanjo claimed that the Buhari administration that is working to rescue the country from the dilapidated position the PDP left it after 16 years of gross misrule has failed, it became very obvious to us that Obasanjo is bent on heating up the polity simply without respect to Nigeria and Nigerians,” the group said.

“Otherwise, how can someone in his position pretend not to understand the state President Muhammadu Buhari met the country and the diverse efforts of his administration to right the wrongs and reposition Nigeria for greatness?

“Is Obasanjo not aware that corruption almost ruined our country and it is taking this current government considerable efforts to change that ugly narrative? Is Obasanjo not aware that the oil-based economy created by the culture of impunity the PDP introduced into politics is what landed us into the economic recession this country was experiencing, which President Buhari is judiciously addressing through agricultural diversification, promotion of local contents and manufacturing as well as massive infrastructural development?

“Is Obasanjo not aware that the inability of past administrations to set up systems to tackle insecurity is one of the reasons why the Buhari administration is still trying to set up foundations that can bring an end to insecurity across our country?”

“Is Obasanjo not aware that the infrastructural decay meted on Nigeria by budgeting funds for infrastructure and looting those same funds, is the only reason why the Buhari administration is devoting a considerable part of his administration for massive infrastructural development?" Former-President Olusegun Obasanjo