Buhari Govt Not A Failure, Has Delivered Many 'Blessings', Says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has not been a failure as there are many blessings that have come to the country in the about three years it has been in power, the presidency claimed in defense of the President on Wednesday.

The statement was issued in obvious response to the description of the Buhari administration as a failure by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The former president had warned Nigerians that re-electing Buhari for another tenure of office in 2019 would be tantamount to reinforcing failure.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity, said in a statement that the Buhari administration has not been a failure and Nigerians will realize this if they can “pause and count our blessings.”

“The loud voices of critics with selfish ambitions and ulterior motives should not be a veil that keeps Nigerians blind to the many ways God has blessed us and improved our lot through the Buhari administration,” said the presidential aide who argued that the country had witnessed continuous growth economically compared with past administration", he maintained. President Muhammadu Buhari

The SSA on media and publicity listing some of the achievements of the Buhari administration maintained that the government is spending more on infrastructure than previous administrations, despite earning barely half of what the country earned from oil between 2011 and 2014 when the product was selling for an average of $110 per barrel.

“The latest GDP figures show continued growth after the Buhari administration successfully brought the country out of recession, with virtually all the sectors of the economy now on the rebound, and significant progress recorded in agriculture.

“This administration has also ushered in significant progress in agriculture, where output has risen in local production and Nigeria is now importing 80 to 90 percent less rice than in previous years.”

“Has anyone heard of the Graduates-in-Agriculture Scheme in several states of the federation, a self-driven, government-assisted programme by which our young men and women are stopping their endless wait for white-collar jobs and creating wealth for themselves and the nation?

“Power generation and distribution have more than doubled from 2015 when President Buhari took power to the present", Shehu expressed.