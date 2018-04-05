Buhari, The Most Qualified Northerner For Presidency In 2019- Group

A political group, the Northern Alternative Forum, NAF has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only candidate fit to represent the northern region in the 2019 presidential race.

The group said it has, therefore, declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its national chairman, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, said no level of defamatory campaigns against the president can stop him from seeking re-election come 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari

Gidado advised groups looking for a replacement for Buhari ahead of 2019 poll to dump the idea and support the continuation of the president in office.

He added that after a review of the outcome of meetings held recently by the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and other interest groups in the North, Northern Alternative Forum have come to the conclusion that shopping for a credible presidential candidate other than President Muhammad Buhari will only come to a dead end.