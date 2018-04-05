Buhari, The Most Qualified Northerner For Presidency In 2019- Group

A political group, the Northern Alternative Forum, NAF has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only candidate fit to represent the northern region in the 2019 presidential race. The group said it has, therefore, declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 05, 2018

A political group, the Northern Alternative Forum, NAF has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only candidate fit to represent the northern region in the 2019 presidential race.

The group said it has, therefore, declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its national chairman, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, said no level of defamatory campaigns against the president can stop him from seeking re-election come 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari

Gidado advised groups looking for a replacement for Buhari ahead of 2019 poll to dump the idea and support the continuation of the president in office.

He added that after a review of the outcome of meetings held recently by the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and other interest groups in the North, Northern Alternative Forum have come to the conclusion that shopping for a credible presidential candidate other than President Muhammad Buhari will only come to a dead end.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics PDP Tackles Presidency Over Buhari's 'Private Visit' To UK
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC National Secretary Goes Underground As Governors Plot To Backdate NEC Letter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Is Back As One United And Happy Family - Oyegun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Tackles Presidency Over Buhari's 'Private Visit' To UK
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC National Secretary Goes Underground As Governors Plot To Backdate NEC Letter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Is Back As One United And Happy Family - Oyegun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Loses In Sierra Leone As Julius Madaa Bio Officially Wins Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nobody Was Indicted Over Alleged Missing $49.8bn- Makarfi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
Elections Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Counters Buhari On Approval Of $1bn To Procure Arms
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal ICYMI: Muslim Lawyers Reject New FCT Court Dress Code
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad