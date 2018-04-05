EFCC Seeks Media Cooperation In Fight Against Corruption

The Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe Zonal Office, Johnson Babalola has asked for the support of the media in the war against corruption. Babalola who spoke on Thursday during a courtesy call on the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ also revealed that the Gombe Zonal office of the EFCC has retrieved N130 million from fraudulent individuals and secure nine convictions in the past three months.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 05, 2018

He said the money was retrieved from individuals in Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, and Bauchi in 2018, under his jurisdiction. EFCC Logo

He added that EFCC under Ibrahim Magu is recording a remarkable progress.

According to Babalola, “We have seen a tremendous change because it is no longer business as usual.

“We are all committed, we have decided that enough is enough, and we are consciously making efforts to serve our country better.”

Mallam  Abdullahi Tukur, Chairman of the Chapel, promised that the union will continue to support EFCC.

