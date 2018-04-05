Gunmen Kill Four, Spare Baby In Taraba Village

The attack took place in Bikka village where the state governor, Darius Ishaku also hailed from

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2018

The Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, Taraba State, Shiban Tikare, has confirmed that a baby was spared by suspected Fulani gunmen who killed four members of a family in a village in his area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The attack took place in Bikka village where the state governor, Darius Ishaku also hailed from.

While confirming the attack, Tikare said, “The attackers invaded the village at night and slaughtered four members of a family who were deep asleep.

“We heard gunshots around 1:00 am along Takum -Ussa road. While we were making efforts to mobilize policemen in the area, we heard sporadic gunshots at Mbikka Central, a community just at the outskirt of the town.

“By the time we got there, four people were slaughtered like chickens – a man, his wife, and two children.”

The Taraba Police Commissioner, David Akinremi, also confirmed the attack but said there are no confirmations about who the attackers are and their motives.

He added that the attackers struck at 1:00 am, and no item was stolen.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigerian Troops Kill 21 Bandits In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Plateau Elders Urge Nigerians Not To Dismiss Danjuma's Claim On Killings
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Correct Imbalance In Security Appointments Or Face Civil Disobedience, Christian Elders Warn Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Buhari Approves $1Bn For Security Equipment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Terrorism 20 Killed In Borno Suicide Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Presidency Over Buhari's 'Private Visit' To UK
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC Is Back As One United And Happy Family - Oyegun
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nobody Was Indicted Over Alleged Missing $49.8bn- Makarfi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Counters Buhari On Approval Of $1bn To Procure Arms
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
Elections Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Jobs Why We Sacked 15 Of Our Staff- Nigerian Embassy In Washington DC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Opposition Party Claims Victory In Sierra Leone's Presidential Election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Massive Crowd Welcome Sowore At Murtala International Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo Not A True Yorubaman, Says Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Lai Mohammed No Longer Stands For Truth, Says Ex-Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad