Gunmen Kill Four, Spare Baby In Taraba Village

The Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, Taraba State, Shiban Tikare, has confirmed that a baby was spared by suspected Fulani gunmen who killed four members of a family in a village in his area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The attack took place in Bikka village where the state governor, Darius Ishaku also hailed from.

While confirming the attack, Tikare said, “The attackers invaded the village at night and slaughtered four members of a family who were deep asleep.

“We heard gunshots around 1:00 am along Takum -Ussa road. While we were making efforts to mobilize policemen in the area, we heard sporadic gunshots at Mbikka Central, a community just at the outskirt of the town.

“By the time we got there, four people were slaughtered like chickens – a man, his wife, and two children.”

The Taraba Police Commissioner, David Akinremi, also confirmed the attack but said there are no confirmations about who the attackers are and their motives.

He added that the attackers struck at 1:00 am, and no item was stolen.