Senator Counters Buhari On Approval Of $1bn To Procure Arms

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2018

The vice chairman, Senate committee on media and publicity, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has said the $1 billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency and other security challenges facing the country cannot be spent until the National Assembly gives its approval.

Bruce told journalists that the power to make such approval is not in the hands of the President and that the money will not be released without approval by lawmakers.

“It has not been approved, it is simply the choice of words, and the presidency or the executive cannot spend a single kobo on such a mission unless the National Assembly approves that.

“It is only when the Senate or the National Assembly approves that, that the executive can go ahead to spend such amount of money."  Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

