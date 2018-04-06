Adekunle Ajasin Varsity Releases Timetable For Students' Resumption

Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) Ondo state have been asked to return to campus for the resumption of academic activities on Sunday, April 8, after a protracted break, Sahara Reporters can report.

The students are being asked to return to school barely a week after their union leaders issued seven days ultimatum to the management to reopen the school or face the wrath of the students.

Notice of resumption was contained in the institution’s proposed academic calendar for the first semester of 2017/2018 academic session issued on Thursday and signed by Michael Sunday Ayeeru, the Registrar of the state-owned university.

As stated in a copy of the proposed academic calendar released seen by Sahara Reporters, the students are expected to register online from Sunday 8th of April to Saturday 14th of April 2019 while lectures are expected to commence for the new students of the institution from April 15th, 2019.

The students of the institution had been at home for over five months after completing their last semester exams.

But even as they return to school, there are fears among the students over the planned hike in their tuitions.

The state government had proposed the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira as tuition for the students.

But the students have been kicking against the proposed hike which they described as “anti - students policy.”

They have also taken the campaign to the social media with hashtag #NoToAAUAHikeInTuition.

Mr. Femi Agagu, Ondo Commissioner for Education, had recently told reporters that there was no going back on the plan to increase tuition being paid by students.

An Impeccable source at the management cadre of the University told Sahara Reporters on Thursday evening that arrangement has been concluded to release amounts to be paid by each category of students as tuition on the institution’s web portal.

"Any moment from now, the tuition fee will be released on the school website for the students to know how much to be paid as they resume for academics.

"Although, we have decided to break the tuition into segments like the amount for fresh students would certainly be very different from that of old students".