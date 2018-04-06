Arewa Youth Forum To Obasanjo: You've No Moral Ground To Attack Buhari

A northern Nigeria group, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has accused the ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo of turning himself into a self-appointed messiah in a bid to continue to control the affairs of the country. The group said this in reaction to the recent description of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a failure by the former president and his advice to Nigerians not to re-elect Buhari in 2019 elections.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 06, 2018

A northern Nigeria group, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has accused the ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo of turning himself into a self-appointed messiah in a bid to continue to control the affairs of the country.

The group said this in reaction to the recent description of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a failure by the former president and his advice to Nigerians not to re-elect Buhari in 2019 elections.

AYCF National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a statement issued on Friday, warned Obasanjo against further attacks of the Buhari administration. Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo The Nation

The statement reads, “For quite some time, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has turned himself into a self-appointed messiah in the efforts to define the political and democratic future of this country.

“And the result of this meddlesomeness by the former president has been disastrous for the country,” the group said.

 “Much as we are equally disappointed in the underperformance of President Buhari, we are not blinded by the fact that Obasanjo has no moral high ground for his repeated attacks on Buhari.

“The current president may have his serious shortcomings but he is still morally a better leader than Obasanjo.

“We challenge Obasanjo to tell us any of the current political and economic difficulties confronting the nation that is not connected to his meddlesomeness and manipulations. Let him exonerate himself from the current mess facing the country, if at all he can.

“It will no longer be acceptable for any old cargo to decide the fate of over 160 million Nigerians. We have had enough of these domineering old men in the democratic space and we are now saying it’s over,” it noted.

“We have warned, whoever has an ear, let him hear!” the statement concluded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Supporters Of House Leader, Gbajabiamila, Seek 5th Term For Lawmaker
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Looters List: PDP Chairman Sues Lai Mohammed, Demands N1.5bn Damages
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Clearing Mess, Impunity Of PDP Misrule You Spearheaded, Group Tells Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Kidnappers Free Bride In Kaduna After Ransom Payment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Smart-Cole Lands In Hospital After Rough Treatment From Buhari's Security Operatives
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Policemen, Six Others Killed In Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Ohaneze Ndigbo Spits Fire Over Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu's 22 Houses
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Of House Leader, Gbajabiamila, Seek 5th Term For Lawmaker
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Memo To Nnia Nwodo: Ike Ekweremadu Is Not A ‘Revered’ Igbo Son By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Explains Introduction Of New Uniform
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Senator Dino Melaye Heads To Supreme Court To Stop Recall
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kwara Gory Bank Robbery Upsets Senate President
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NEMA Board Suspends Six Directors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad