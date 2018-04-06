Jigawa REC Laments Low Collection PVCs in Dutse LGA

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Dr. Nuhu Sanusi has asked the residents of the town to get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, before the 2019 general elections. He passed this instruction in his palace on April 6, 2018, after collecting his PVC from Dr. Mahmud Isa, the Jigawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 06, 2018

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Dr. Nuhu Sanusi has asked the residents of the town to get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, before the 2019 general elections.

He passed this instruction in his palace on April 6, 2018, after collecting his PVC from Dr. Mahmud Isa, the Jigawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Dr Isa had informed the Emir that only nine persons, including the Emir, have shown up to collect their  PVCs since the beginning of the ongoing Continous Voter Registration. Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Guardian Nigeria

According to him,  about 6,648 PVCs are yet to be collected by their owners till date.

Dr Isa said the commission had since the beginning of CVR registered additional 130,000 qualified voters.

Isa then implored Sunusi to educate the people on the importance of getting their voters card.

In his respose, the Emir said it is important for all eligible Nigerians, including the people of his council,  to get their PVCs.

The Emir promised the commissioner that he will do his best to make sure that his people come out to collect their PVCs.
 

