Kwara Gory Bank Robbery Upsets Senate President

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described Thursday’s gory robbery incident in Offa, Kwara State as a 'despicable act committed by cruel individuals.'

A gang of armed robbers had in an operation to rob a commercial bank, killed four police officers and some other residents of the town.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State however assured that the robbers would be brought to book.

In the statement, he said, “Yesterday’s savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments in Offa LGA, that led to significant loss of lives and injury is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

“Make no mistake, there will never be any valid grounds or rationale behind such violence that has left many families without their loved ones — and one more community in grief and shock.

“Last night, I spoke to Governor Ahmed to express my condolence on the lives that were lost in the attack, and we both agree that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice.

“Moving forward, it is also important that we all work together to ensure that this does not reoccur. We all must co-operate at various levels to increase the security of our communities.

“I pray that the souls of those that we lost yesterday are granted places amongst the righteous ones. My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families, and we will remain relentless until everyone who planned or carried out this attack faces the full wrath of the law.” Bukola Saraki