NEMA Board Suspends Six Directors

Six directors of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have been suspended indefinitely over ongoing investigations into corrupt activities in the agency.

Sani Datti, spokesperson for NEMA in a statement on Friday that the officials were suspended by the newly-inaugurated board of the agency in connection with the ongoing probe of the finances of NEMA by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He added that the financial years under probe by the anti-graft agency are from 2011 to 2015.

According to him, those suspended are Director of Finance and Accounts, Akinbola Hakeem Gbolahan; Ag. Director, Special Duties, Mr. Umesi Emenike; Director, Risk Reduction, Mallam Alhassan Nuhu; Pilot in-charge Air Ambulance and Aviation Unit, Mr. Mamman Ali Ibrahim; the Chief Maintenance Officer, Mr. Ganiyu Yunusa Deji; and the Director of Welfare, Mr. Kanar Mohammed.

Datti said the EFCC had in a report to the Presidency recommended the disciplinary measure to enable unhindered investigation and access to vital records on corruption allegation against the directors.

“Based on the EFCC’s recommendation, the Board of NEMA approved the suspension and directed the management to give effect to its decision.

“The Board also mandated the management of NEMA to cooperate fully with the EFCC in the ongoing probe,” the statement by Datti said. NEMA Logo