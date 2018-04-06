Nigerian Army Promotes 3,729 Counter-Terrorism Fighters

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has approved the release of a special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest.  Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said in a statement that the promotion is in recognition of their valor and uncommon commitment to duty by the soldiers during the operation.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Apr 06, 2018

He further said a breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 Staff Sergeants promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers, 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants while 994 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeants. Nigerian Army The street journal

Others are 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals.

