Nigerian Army Promotes 3,729 Counter-Terrorism Fighters

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has approved the release of a special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest. Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said in a statement that the promotion is in recognition of their valor and uncommon commitment to duty by the soldiers during the operation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2018

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has approved the release of a special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said in a statement that the promotion is in recognition of their valor and uncommon commitment to duty by the soldiers during the operation.

He further said a breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 Staff Sergeants promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers, 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants while 994 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeants.

Others are 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals. Nigerian Army Defense Headquarters

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Confirms Two Soldiers, 21 Suspected Bandits Killed In Zamfara
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Promotes 3,729 Counter-Terrorism Fighters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Nigerian Ailment By Lanre Giwa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Global North Military Assistance: Gratitude, And A Call For Caution By Benedict Oladipo Koledoye
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Military NEMA Registers 6227 Displaced People By Militants In Borno State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News 15 Nigerian Soldiers Ambushed And Killed As 200 Troops Attempt To Recapture Damboa Barracks From Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal ICYMI: Muslim Lawyers Reject New FCT Court Dress Code
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Senator Dino Melaye Heads To Supreme Court To Stop Recall
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections APC Loses In Sierra Leone As Julius Madaa Bio Officially Wins Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why Nobody Was Indicted Over Alleged Missing $49.8bn- Makarfi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ohaneze Ndigbo Spits Fire Over Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu's 22 Houses
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Reno Omokri, Ex- President Jonathan's Aide Releases List Of 'APC Looters'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
Elections Revealed: Graphic Video Used By Cambridge Analytica To Influence Nigerian Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC National Secretary Goes Underground As Governors Plot To Backdate NEC Letter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Supporters Of House Leader, Gbajabiamila, Seek 5th Term For Lawmaker
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Police Police Recover 84 Firearms, Ammunition In Kaduna
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad