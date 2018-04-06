NNPC Signs Contracts For 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday announced the signing of contracts for engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing of  614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and Stations. Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, spokesperson for the NNPC who announced this in a statement said the agreement which is 100 percent contractor-financing model was signed with a consortium of indigenous and Chinese companies.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Apr 06, 2018

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday announced the signing of contracts for engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing of  614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and Stations.

Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, spokesperson for the NNPC who announced this in a statement said the agreement which is 100 percent contractor-financing model was signed with a consortium of indigenous and Chinese companies.

“Under the terms of the contract, Lot 1, with a total length of 40-inch x 200km stretching from Ajaokuta to Abuja Terminal Gas Station (TGS), was awarded to the OilServe/Oando Consortium.

“Lot 3, which runs from Kaduna TGS to Kano TGS with a total length of 40inch x 221km, was awarded to the Brentex/China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau Consortium.

“It is envisaged that contract agreement for Lot 3 which covers 40inch x 193km, stretching from Abuja to Kaduna, will be executed in the weeks ahead,” he said.

The NNPC spokesperson said the AKK Project, a section of the Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline under the Gas Infrastructure Blueprint is designed to enable industrialization of the Eastern and Northern parts of Nigeria.

He added that the project will enable connectivity between the East, West, and North, which are currently not in existence.

 Mr. Ndu said that that the AKK section had suffered setbacks due to scarce resources, hence, the adoption of the contractor-financing model.

He said, “The two other pipelines, the OB3 and ELPs 2 in the Gas Master Plan Blueprint, are currently at various stages of completion and financed directly by the Federal Government.”

The process of the award of the contract for the AKK Project began in July 2013 with advertisements for tenders published by the NNPC in major national newspapers.

After a technical and commercial evaluation process, the Federal Executive Council, at its 46th meeting on Dec. 13, 2017, approved the contract valued at over $2.8 billion.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Fuel Scarcity A Greater Concern Than Elections, Some Kogi Residents Say
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Pipeline Vandalism Is An Act Of Economic Sabotage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Commit To Oil Market Rebound By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Malabu $1.3 Billion Scandal: Dutch Investigators Question Shell Officials
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari In Niger Delta: Politics Of Renewed Attacks On Oil Facilities And Matters Arising By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Halliburton Scandal: EFCC Traces N13.5b To Private Account
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Kidnappers Free Bride In Kaduna After Ransom Payment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Smart-Cole Lands In Hospital After Rough Treatment From Buhari's Security Operatives
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Policemen, Six Others Killed In Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Ohaneze Ndigbo Spits Fire Over Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu's 22 Houses
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Of House Leader, Gbajabiamila, Seek 5th Term For Lawmaker
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Memo To Nnia Nwodo: Ike Ekweremadu Is Not A ‘Revered’ Igbo Son By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Explains Introduction Of New Uniform
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youth Forum To Obasanjo: You've No Moral Ground To Attack Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Senator Dino Melaye Heads To Supreme Court To Stop Recall
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kwara Gory Bank Robbery Upsets Senate President
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari: I Have No Hidden Religious Agenda
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NEMA Board Suspends Six Directors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad