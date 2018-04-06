Police Recover 84 Firearms, Ammunition In Kaduna

The Kaduna Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, on Friday, revealed that 84 assorted types of firearms and 120 ammunitions have been recovered in the ongoing operation to mop of illegal weapons across the state.

The Commissioner who spoke at a press briefing said that the recovered weapons include 20 AK 47s, 15 pump action guns, four locally made pistols, three revolvers and 42 Dane guns.

Also recovered were three boxer motorcycles, three military boats, two bows and arrows, 40 “weaponized’’ clubs and 30 cutlasses and charms. NIgerian Police Force

Mr. Austine said that the operation that led to the recovery of arms was in response to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris’ directive that all Police commands should immediately commence mop-up of all prohibited and unauthorized firearms in the country.

He added that the command was supported by Kaduna State Government Disarmament Programme.

He also revealed that the command had been collaborating with community leaders on crime prevention, adding that the relationship with the local leaders had helped in getting criminals to renounce violence, crimes during the retrieval of firearms program.

“This process led to renunciation by a total of 760 criminals, bandits in Anchau Local Government Area in the state.’’

The Police commissioner added that the command was currently engaging with community leaders to bring criminals into the mainstream of the society.

He also revealed that a total of 70 members of street gangs, popularly called Sara Suka, have been arrested around the state with weapons like daggers machetes, weaponized clubs and iron bars recovered from them.

The Police Commissioner said 20 of the suspects have been charged to court, while the remaining were under investigation.