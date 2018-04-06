Visionscape, PSPs Agree To Work Together To Tackle Lagos Waste Problem

The problems of collection of refuse may soon be over in Lagos as Visionscape, the company employed by the Akinwumi Ambode administration for waste clearance in the state, as stated in its Cleaner Lagos Initiative, and the private sector participants, PSPs, have now agreed to work together.

The PSPs which have been in the business of collection of waste in the state for many years have been at loggerheads with Visionscape which displaced them from the job after it was given the contract of keeping Lagos clean by the Ambode’s government.

The PSPs had consequently dragged the government and Visionscape to court, alleging that the decision to employ a new company had ruined their businesses.

However, chief executive Officer, Visionscape, John Irvine, said both parties have now agreed to work together, especially against the background of the recent fire at Olusosun dump site.

He described the new arrangement as pleasing and necessary for waste to be managed effectively and efficiently in the state.

He said, “Sometimes you must compromise for the sake of the common good. We listened to all stakeholders, and our intentions were always to be part of a community. Both sides understand each other’s aspirations, and have chosen to focus on our commonalities, put the controversy behind us and move forward collectively as a community,”

“We will continue to support our partner operators with equipment and capacity upgrade for better collection and carry out interventions required to fill service gaps,”

He added that Visionscape was willing to assist the Waste collection operators in ensuring that the city of Lagos was dirty-free.